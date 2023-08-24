Jordan Luplow vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jordan Luplow and the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jordan Luplow At The Plate
- Luplow is hitting .244 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), Luplow has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Luplow has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (9-6) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.27 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.27, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
