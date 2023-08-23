How to Watch the Twins vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
The Milwaukee Brewers versus Minnesota Twins game on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Mark Canha and Ryan Jeffers.
Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 169 home runs.
- Minnesota is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored 554 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.3 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined 1.204 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-7) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- In 14 starts, Maeda has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-7
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Reese Olson
|8/18/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andre Jackson
|8/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Mitch Keller
|8/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Ryan Borucki
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Max Scherzer
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Gavin Williams
