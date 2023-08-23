The Milwaukee Brewers versus Minnesota Twins game on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Mark Canha and Ryan Jeffers.

Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 169 home runs.

Minnesota is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored 554 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.3 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.204 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-7) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 14 starts, Maeda has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Tigers L 8-7 Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Home Pablo Lopez Andre Jackson 8/19/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Dallas Keuchel Ryan Borucki 8/22/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers - Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers - Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers - Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Dallas Keuchel Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Gavin Williams

