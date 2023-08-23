Twins vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Wednesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) and the Minnesota Twins (65-61) squaring off at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 23.
The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (9-6) for the Brewers and Kenta Maeda (3-7) for the Twins.
Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.
- The Twins have been victorious in 15, or 38.5%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Minnesota has come away with a win seven times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Minnesota scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (554 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Twins have the eighth-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|Tigers
|L 8-7
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 18
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Andre Jackson
|August 19
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Sonny Gray vs Mitch Keller
|August 20
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Dallas Keuchel vs Ryan Borucki
|August 22
|@ Brewers
|L 7-3
|Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
|August 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
|August 24
|Rangers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Andrew Heaney
|August 25
|Rangers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dane Dunning
|August 26
|Rangers
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Max Scherzer
|August 27
|Rangers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 28
|Guardians
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Gavin Williams
