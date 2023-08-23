Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .276.
  • Jeffers has gotten a hit in 39 of 67 games this year (58.2%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (19.4%).
  • Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (11.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23.9% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 23 of 67 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Other Twins Players vs the Brewers

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 34
.319 AVG .241
.410 OBP .351
.560 SLG .402
11 XBH 10
5 HR 4
9 RBI 16
29/11 K/BB 40/14
1 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Burnes (9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 26th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
