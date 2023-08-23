Royce Lewis vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .316 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Lewis has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (12.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (37.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (9.4%).
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.258
|AVG
|.382
|.313
|OBP
|.404
|.403
|SLG
|.509
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|10
|19/4
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Burnes (9-6) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 155 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
