Kyle Farmer vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .247 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Farmer has had a hit in 46 of 85 games this season (54.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (14.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Farmer has driven home a run in 19 games this season (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (36.5%), including three games with multiple runs (3.5%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.256
|AVG
|.238
|.331
|OBP
|.281
|.380
|SLG
|.362
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|14
|35/8
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).
