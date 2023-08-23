The Minnesota Twins and Jordan Luplow, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

  • Luplow is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • This year, Luplow has posted at least one hit in seven of 15 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Luplow has driven in a run in three games this season (20%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.333 AVG .143
.500 OBP .250
.333 SLG .143
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 4/1
1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Burnes (9-6) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Brewers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 155 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
