Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) and the Minnesota Twins (65-60) at American Family Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Brewers taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 22.

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (6-6) against the Brewers and Wade Miley (6-3).

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 50, or 59.5%, of the 84 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has entered 84 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 50-34 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 551 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

