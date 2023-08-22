Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .219 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 19 walks.

Taylor enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 53 of 102 games this season (52.0%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (11.8%).

He has homered in 15 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 26 games this season (25.5%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 30.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .242 AVG .193 .279 OBP .263 .471 SLG .366 16 XBH 13 10 HR 6 24 RBI 16 60/7 K/BB 52/12 6 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings