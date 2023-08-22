On Tuesday, Matt Wallner (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .237 with five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks.

In 44.7% of his 38 games this season, Wallner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In eight games this year, he has homered (21.1%, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 26.3% of his games this season, Wallner has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (21.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.9%.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .308 AVG .143 .416 OBP .236 .646 SLG .347 10 XBH 4 6 HR 3 16 RBI 6 25/6 K/BB 16/4 2 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings