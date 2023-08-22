The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Pirates.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .242 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 45 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 84), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.4% of his games this year, Farmer has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 30 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .256 AVG .228 .331 OBP .272 .380 SLG .354 9 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 13 35/8 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 1

