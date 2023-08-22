Kyle Farmer vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Pirates.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .242 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 45 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 84), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.4% of his games this year, Farmer has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 30 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.256
|AVG
|.228
|.331
|OBP
|.272
|.380
|SLG
|.354
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|13
|35/8
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.05, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
