The Houston Astros (71-55) face the Boston Red Sox (66-59) a game after Chas McCormick hit a pair of home runs in a 9-4 victory over the Red Sox. The game starts at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Justin Verlander (8-6) for the Astros and Tanner Houck (3-6) for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (8-6, 3.36 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.05 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Astros will send Verlander (8-6) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.36 and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .232 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Verlander has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Friday, June 16 against the New York Yankees, when the righty went four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Over 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.

Houck has registered three quality starts this season.

Houck enters the game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He allowed one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.