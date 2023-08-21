As part of today's quarterfinals (two matches), No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz and No. 2 Novak Djokovic will be going head-to-head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York.

US Open Info

  • Tournament: US Open
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: September 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the US Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank
Novak Djokovic -110 1st
Carlos Alcaraz +150 2nd
Daniil Medvedev +1000 3rd
Alexander Zverev +1400 4th
Taylor Fritz +2500 5th
Frances Tiafoe +2500 5th
Andrey Rublev +2800 7th
Ben Shelton +6600 8th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Quarterfinal 1:50 PM ET Djokovic (-700) Fritz (+475)
Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton Quarterfinal 8:15 PM ET - -

