After making the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open (before being eliminated by Novak Djokovic in his last match), Taylor Fritz will start play in the US Open versus Steve Johnson in the round of 128. Fritz currently has +6600 odds to be crowned champion at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Fritz at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Fritz's Next Match

Fritz will play Johnson in the round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET.

Fritz has current moneyline odds of -2500 to win his next match against Johnson. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Taylor Fritz Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +6600

Fritz Stats

Fritz lost his last match, 0-6, 4-6 versus Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, 2023.

Fritz has won three of his 25 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 50-23.

Fritz is 36-13 on hard courts over the past year, with three tournament victories.

Fritz has played 25.8 games per match in his 73 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

Fritz, in 49 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 25.4 games per match and won 54.3% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Fritz has won 83.6% of his games on serve, and 23.3% on return.

Fritz has claimed 85.1% of his service games on hard courts and 23.1% of his return games over the past year.

