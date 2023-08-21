John Isner plays Facundo Diaz Acosta to begin play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), he was eliminated by Jordan Thompson in the round of 64. Isner's odds to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +30000.

Isner at the 2023 US Open

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Isner's Next Match

Isner will begin play at the US Open by facing Diaz Acosta in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Isner currently has odds of -250 to win his next match against Diaz Acosta. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

John Isner Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +30000

Isner Stats

  • Isner is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 55-ranked Thompson, 6-7, 6-7.
  • The 38-year-old Isner is 10-15 over the past year and is still looking for his first tournament win.
  • Isner is 7-11 on hard courts over the past year.
  • Isner has played 27.5 games per match in his 25 matches over the past year across all court types.
  • On hard courts, Isner has played 18 matches over the past 12 months, and 25.9 games per match.
  • Isner, over the past 12 months, has won 87.0% of his service games and 11.1% of his return games.
  • When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Isner has won 88.4% of his games on serve and 10.3% on return.

