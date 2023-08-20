Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (64-60) and Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68) will square off in the series rubber match on Sunday, August 20 at Target Field. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Twins vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Dallas Keuchel - MIN (0-1, 9.45 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (2-3, 5.05 ERA)

Twins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 83 times and won 49, or 59%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 28-25 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (52.8% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 3-5 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 41, or 41.8%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 25 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

