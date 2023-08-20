The Super Lig slate on Sunday, which includes Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul taking on Istanbul Basaksehir, should provide some fireworks.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Super Lig on Sunday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (0-0-1) is on the road to match up with Istanbul Basaksehir (0-0-1) at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (-155)

Istanbul Basaksehir (-155) Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+390)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+390) Draw: (+310)

Watch Gaziantep FK vs Sivasspor

Sivasspor (0-1-0) journeys to take on Gaziantep FK (0-0-1) at Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Favorite: Sivasspor (+155)

Sivasspor (+155) Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+160)

Gaziantep FK (+160) Draw: (+250)

Watch Besiktas vs Pendikspor

Pendikspor (0-0-1) travels to match up with Besiktas (1-0-0) at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Besiktas (-425)

Besiktas (-425) Underdog: Pendikspor (+950)

Pendikspor (+950) Draw: (+550)

