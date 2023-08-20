On Sunday, Matt Wallner (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Pirates.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .241.

In 45.9% of his games this year (17 of 37), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (18.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.6%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).

In 27.0% of his games this year, Wallner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (48.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .317 AVG .143 .419 OBP .236 .667 SLG .347 10 XBH 4 6 HR 3 16 RBI 6 24/6 K/BB 16/4 2 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings