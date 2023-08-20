Matt Wallner vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Matt Wallner (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Pirates.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .241.
- In 45.9% of his games this year (17 of 37), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (18.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.6%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 27.0% of his games this year, Wallner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (48.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.317
|AVG
|.143
|.419
|OBP
|.236
|.667
|SLG
|.347
|10
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|6
|24/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|2
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Pirates allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was in relief on Monday when the righty threw three innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.
