Jorge Polanco vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.
- Polanco has had a hit in 36 of 50 games this year (72.0%), including multiple hits nine times (18.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (16.0%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Polanco has driven in a run in 17 games this season (34.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 18 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.265
|AVG
|.231
|.321
|OBP
|.320
|.531
|SLG
|.341
|14
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|30/8
|K/BB
|22/11
|2
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Pirates surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed three innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
