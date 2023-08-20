On Sunday, Jordan Luplow (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Minnesota Twins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Borucki. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Ryan Borucki
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

  • Luplow has a double, a home run and six walks while batting .273.
  • This season, Luplow has recorded at least one hit in six of 13 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Luplow has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 2
.500 AVG .143
.667 OBP .250
.500 SLG .143
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 4/1
1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Borucki (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
