Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.310), slugging percentage (.405) and total hits (97) this season.

Correa has picked up a hit in 73 of 109 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has driven in a run in 34 games this season (31.2%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39 of 109 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 59 .225 AVG .234 .307 OBP .313 .361 SLG .442 16 XBH 26 4 HR 11 25 RBI 29 49/22 K/BB 59/25 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings