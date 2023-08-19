How to Watch the WNBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces hit the floor for the only matchup on the WNBA schedule today.
Today's WNBA Games
The Las Vegas Aces play the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks hit the road the Aces on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 28-3
- LAS Record: 12-18
- LVA Stats: 93.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.5 Opp. PPG (second)
- LAS Stats: 79.1 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.9 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -17
- LVA Odds to Win: -2512
- LAS Odds to Win: +1150
- Total: 169.5 points
