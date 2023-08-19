Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at Target Field on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (6-5) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.97), 29th in WHIP (1.210), and 25th in K/9 (9.2).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Aug. 13 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Tigers Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 2 10 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 7.0 5 2 2 8 0 at Royals Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 6.0 7 2 2 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 54 RBI (96 total hits).

He has a .230/.309/.407 slash line so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Aug. 18 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 75 hits with 13 doubles, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI.

He's slashing .238/.302/.470 so far this season.

Kepler enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Aug. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Aug. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 60 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .270/.333/.470 so far this year.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 18 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets Aug. 15 1-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 85 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .251/.377/.381 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

