Sonny Gray will take the hill for the Minnesota Twins (64-59) on Saturday, August 19 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68), who will counter with Mitch Keller. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +145. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (6-5, 2.97 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.27 ERA)

Twins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 49 out of the 82 games, or 59.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 15-9 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 4-4 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (41.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Pirates have won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Pirates had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Royce Lewis 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

