Royce Lewis vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Royce Lewis (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .340 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Lewis has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (13.8%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Lewis has driven home a run in 12 games this year (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (41.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.291
|AVG
|.392
|.350
|OBP
|.415
|.455
|SLG
|.529
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|10
|15/4
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller will look to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 161 strikeouts through 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 40th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.