Matt Wallner vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Pirates Player Props
|Twins vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Pirates
|Twins vs Pirates Odds
|Twins vs Pirates Prediction
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .241.
- Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 45.9% of his games this year (17 of 37), with at least two hits seven times (18.9%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (21.6%), leaving the park in 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (27.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (21.6%).
- He has scored in 18 games this year (48.6%), including three multi-run games (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Pirates
- Click Here for Carlos Correa
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
- Click Here for Jorge Polanco
- Click Here for Dónovan Solano
- Click Here for Christian Vázquez
- Click Here for Michael A. Taylor
- Click Here for Joey Gallo
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.317
|AVG
|.143
|.419
|OBP
|.236
|.667
|SLG
|.347
|10
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|6
|24/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|2
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Keller will try for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.27), 38th in WHIP (1.283), and 17th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.