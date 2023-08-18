Ryan Jeffers vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Ryan Jeffers (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Jeffers has recorded a hit in 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (19.7%).
- In 12.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 66 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.330
|AVG
|.241
|.422
|OBP
|.351
|.580
|SLG
|.402
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|28/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|1
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.60 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Pirates are sending Jackson (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
