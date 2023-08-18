Royce Lewis vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Royce Lewis (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .343 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- In 20 of 28 games this year (71.4%) Lewis has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (42.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (10.7%).
- In 11 of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.392
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.451
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|10
|14/4
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.60 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Jackson (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.