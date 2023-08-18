Max Kepler vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Max Kepler (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Tigers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks while batting .239.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 91 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of them.
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (22.0%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.3% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (41.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|51
|.263
|AVG
|.220
|.322
|OBP
|.288
|.496
|SLG
|.451
|14
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|25
|36/12
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.60 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson (0-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
