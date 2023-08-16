Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (63-58) and Detroit Tigers (53-66) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on August 16.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (3-7, 3.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (2-5, 4.45 ERA).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 48, or 60%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has entered 14 games this season favored by -200 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Minnesota has scored 533 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

