Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .280.
  • Jeffers has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 24.2% of his games this season, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this year (34.8%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 34
.330 AVG .241
.422 OBP .351
.580 SLG .402
11 XBH 10
5 HR 4
9 RBI 16
28/11 K/BB 40/14
1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
