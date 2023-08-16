Michael A. Taylor vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .212.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this season (50 of 99), with more than one hit 11 times (11.1%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.1%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 24 games this year (24.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 99 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.230
|AVG
|.193
|.260
|OBP
|.263
|.453
|SLG
|.366
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|16
|56/5
|K/BB
|52/12
|6
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (2-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
