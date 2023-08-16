The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Read More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is batting .240 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
  • Polanco has picked up a hit in 33 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Polanco has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (34.0%), including one multi-run game.

Other Twins Players vs the Tigers

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 24
.250 AVG .231
.305 OBP .320
.511 SLG .341
13 XBH 6
5 HR 2
14 RBI 9
26/6 K/BB 22/11
1 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Olson (2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering two hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.45 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing batters.
