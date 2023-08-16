Jorge Polanco vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .240 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 33 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (34.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.250
|AVG
|.231
|.305
|OBP
|.320
|.511
|SLG
|.341
|13
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|9
|26/6
|K/BB
|22/11
|1
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Olson (2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.45 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing batters.
