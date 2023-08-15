Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (62-58) and the Detroit Tigers (53-65) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on August 15.

The Twins will look to Bailey Ober (6-6) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo (2-4).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 47, or 59.5%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Minnesota has won nine of its 16 games, or 56.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 528 (4.4 per game).

The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule