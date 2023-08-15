Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .210 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 49 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Taylor has driven in a run in 24 games this season (24.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29.6% of his games this year (29 of 98), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.1%) he has scored more than once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.228
|AVG
|.193
|.258
|OBP
|.263
|.455
|SLG
|.366
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|16
|55/5
|K/BB
|52/12
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.80, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
