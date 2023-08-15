Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler -- batting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Kepler has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 21.3% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has driven in a run in 32 games this season (36.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|51
|.262
|AVG
|.220
|.315
|OBP
|.288
|.485
|SLG
|.451
|13
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|25
|34/10
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
