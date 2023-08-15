Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Wallner -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks while hitting .240.
- Wallner has gotten a hit in 14 of 34 games this year (41.2%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (20.6%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.6%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (26.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (20.6%).
- He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.8%.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.333
|AVG
|.143
|.452
|OBP
|.236
|.686
|SLG
|.347
|8
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|6
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Faedo (2-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
