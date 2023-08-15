Gleyber Torres and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves meet at Truist Park on Tuesday (starting at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (8-4) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 24th start of the season.

He has 13 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Elder has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 24th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 55th.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Aug. 10 5.0 6 5 5 5 2 at Cubs Aug. 5 4.1 7 7 5 3 3 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 7.0 4 1 1 3 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 6.0 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2.2 7 7 5 4 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 159 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 65 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 55 bases.

He's slashed .337/.423/.572 so far this season.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with six walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Mets Aug. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 12 2-for-3 3 0 1 2 1 at Mets Aug. 11 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 123 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .276/.386/.621 slash line so far this year.

Olson brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .432 with a double, five home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 12 3-for-5 3 2 4 10 0 at Mets Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torres Stats

Torres has 119 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.334/.437 so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 53 walks and 45 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .284/.416/.627 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

