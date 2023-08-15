Matt Olson and Gleyber Torres will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 229 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .504 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.9 runs per game (695 total).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.289).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 163 home runs.

New York is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .232.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with 514 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Yankees rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has pitched to a 4.07 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.250 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Elder has collected 13 quality starts this year.

Elder heads into the matchup with 20 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Luis Severino (2-7) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing two innings of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing five hits.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Severino has made six starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets L 7-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees W 11-3 Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried - 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 White Sox L 9-2 Away Ian Hamilton Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ian Hamilton Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves - Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino Josiah Gray

