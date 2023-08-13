Twins vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (65-53) against the Minnesota Twins (61-58) at Citizens Bank Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Phillies. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on August 13.
The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (2-5) for the Phillies and Sonny Gray (5-5) for the Twins.
Twins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Phillies vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Twins Player Props
|Phillies vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.
- The Twins have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those contests.
- Minnesota has a mark of 12-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Minnesota scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (525 total, 4.4 per game).
- Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|@ Tigers
|L 6-0
|Sonny Gray vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 9
|@ Tigers
|L 9-5
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 10
|@ Tigers
|L 3-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 11
|@ Phillies
|L 13-2
|Dallas Keuchel vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 12
|@ Phillies
|W 8-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Taijuan Walker
|August 13
|@ Phillies
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 15
|Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 16
|Tigers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 18
|Pirates
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs TBA
|August 19
|Pirates
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Mitch Keller
|August 20
|Pirates
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Quinn Priester
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.