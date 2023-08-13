Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI) against the Phillies.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 42 walks while batting .181.
- In 36 of 92 games this year (39.1%) Gallo has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (7.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has had an RBI in 21 games this season (22.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 32.6% of his games this season (30 of 92), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.169
|AVG
|.191
|.285
|OBP
|.317
|.373
|SLG
|.537
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|60/18
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Suarez (2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
