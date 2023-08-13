Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Phillies.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 95 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .409. All three of those stats are best among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers in his last outings.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this year (71 of 106), with multiple hits 20 times (18.9%).
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (14.2%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (34 of 106), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|59
|.225
|AVG
|.234
|.297
|OBP
|.313
|.368
|SLG
|.442
|16
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|29
|46/19
|K/BB
|59/25
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Phillies rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Suarez (2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
