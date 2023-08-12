Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willi Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on August 12 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .241 with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Castro has had a hit in 50 of 89 games this season (56.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (16.9%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (4.5%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven in a run in 21 games this year (23.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (37.1%), including five multi-run games (5.6%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|48
|.235
|AVG
|.245
|.321
|OBP
|.322
|.420
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/12
|13
|SB
|14
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 132 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Phillies are sending Walker (13-4) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 13-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 36th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 53rd.
