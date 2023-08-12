The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers will hit the field against the Philadelphia Phillies and Nicholas Castellanos on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Twins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in MLB play with 159 total home runs.

Minnesota is 15th in baseball, slugging .414.

The Twins' .236 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (517 total).

The Twins are 21st in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.200).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Lopez is looking to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Lopez will look to last five or more innings for his 15th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Tigers W 9-3 Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers L 9-5 Away Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/10/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies L 13-2 Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies - Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies - Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers - Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers - Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel - 8/19/2023 Pirates - Home Pablo Lopez Mitch Keller

