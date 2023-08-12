Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on August 12 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 37 of 63 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in 16 games this season (25.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (36.5%), including five games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.333
|AVG
|.245
|.429
|OBP
|.339
|.595
|SLG
|.415
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|28/11
|K/BB
|38/11
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.05), 39th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
