On Saturday, Max Kepler (.618 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks while batting .236.

In 54.0% of his games this season (47 of 87), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 19 games this season (21.8%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

Kepler has had an RBI in 31 games this season (35.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 of 87 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 49 .262 AVG .216 .315 OBP .286 .485 SLG .449 13 XBH 17 8 HR 11 21 RBI 24 34/10 K/BB 37/14 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings