On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.302), slugging percentage (.401) and total hits (94) this season.

Correa enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .412 with two homers.

Correa has gotten a hit in 70 of 105 games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (19.0%).

Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (13.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven home a run in 33 games this season (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 36 of 105 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 58 .225 AVG .231 .297 OBP .306 .368 SLG .428 16 XBH 25 4 HR 10 25 RBI 28 46/19 K/BB 59/23 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings