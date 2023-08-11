The Minnesota Twins (60-57) hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the Philadelphia Phillies (64-52), at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Dallas Keuchel.

Twins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-3, 3.44 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel

Keuchel (0-0) takes the mound first for the Twins to make his second start this season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.

He has a 1.80 ERA and 0 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .381 against him over his one appearances this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

Sanchez (0-3) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.44 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .211 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Sanchez will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

