The Philadelphia Phillies will send a hot-hitting Nicholas Castellanos to the plate against the Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs take the field on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Twins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 157 home runs.

Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored 515 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.189 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Dallas Keuchel heads to the mound for the Twins to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers W 9-3 Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers L 9-5 Away Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/10/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies - Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies - Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies - Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers - Home Bailey Ober Eduardo Rodríguez 8/16/2023 Tigers - Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates - Home - -

