Friday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (64-52) and the Minnesota Twins (60-57) facing off at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 11.

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Dallas Keuchel.

Twins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBC 10

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Twins matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Twins have been victorious in 14, or 37.8%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (515 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Twins Schedule